Local Ontario Vehicle * Automatic * 3.5L V6 * All Wheel Drive * Fully Loaded with All Power Options * Leather Heated Seats * Sunroof * Back Up Camera * Navigation *  Bluetooth * USB/Aux Ports * Alloy Rims * In Excellent Conditions Inside And Out!! Must Be Seen!!! Plus Hst And Lic.

Call Today & Book your Test Drive
Ask for Emiliano Tel: 416-220-5920
Ask for Jas Tel: 416-704-5299

Visit Us @ Our Woodbridge Location
7515 Martin Grove Road, Woodbridge, ON, L4L 1A5
We Are Open 6 Days a Week!

No Hidden Fees and No Gimmicks. What the AD reads is what you Get!!!
Proudly serving Toronto and The GTA for over 20 Years!!!
Over 100 vehicles in stock Sedans, Coupe SUV, Pick-Up Trucks!
We are Open 6 days a week.
Call today and schedule an appointment.
Ask for Emiliano or Jas at Fiesta Motors.

2015 Ford Explorer

168,393 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

12546425

2015 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Fiesta Motors Inc

7515 Martin Grove Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 9E4

905-796-9830

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,393KM
VIN 1FM5K8F83FGC31031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 60022
  • Mileage 168,393 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Ontario Vehicle * Automatic * 3.5L V6 * All Wheel Drive * Fully Loaded with All Power Options * Leather Heated Seats * Sunroof * Back Up Camera * Navigation *  Bluetooth * USB/Aux Ports * Alloy Rims * In Excellent Conditions Inside And Out!! Must Be Seen!!! Plus Hst And Lic. 


Call Today & Book your Test Drive

Ask for Emiliano Tel: 416-220-5920

Ask for Jas Tel: 416-704-5299


Visit Us @ Our Woodbridge Location

7515 Martin Grove Road, Woodbridge, ON, L4L 1A5

We Are Open 6 Days a Week!


No Hidden Fees and No Gimmicks. What the AD reads is what you Get!!!

Proudly serving Toronto and The GTA for over 20 Years!!!

Over 100 vehicles in stock Sedans, Coupe SUV, Pick-Up Trucks!

We are Open 6 days a week.

Call today and schedule an appointment.

Ask for Emiliano or Jas at Fiesta Motors.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Keypad
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
3.65 Axle Ratio
70.4 L Fuel Tank
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Passenger Knee Airbag

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
3 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
794 kgs (6
160 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

7515 Martin Grove Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 9E4
905-796-9830

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fiesta Motors Inc

905-796-9830

2015 Ford Explorer