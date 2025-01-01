$15,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
2015 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
Location
Fiesta Motors Inc
7515 Martin Grove Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 9E4
905-796-9830
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 60022
- Mileage 168,393 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Ontario Vehicle * Automatic * 3.5L V6 * All Wheel Drive * Fully Loaded with All Power Options * Leather Heated Seats * Sunroof * Back Up Camera * Navigation * Bluetooth * USB/Aux Ports * Alloy Rims * In Excellent Conditions Inside And Out!! Must Be Seen!!! Plus Hst And Lic.
Call Today & Book your Test Drive
Ask for Emiliano Tel: 416-220-5920
Ask for Jas Tel: 416-704-5299
Visit Us @ Our Woodbridge Location
7515 Martin Grove Road, Woodbridge, ON, L4L 1A5
We Are Open 6 Days a Week!
No Hidden Fees and No Gimmicks. What the AD reads is what you Get!!!
Proudly serving Toronto and The GTA for over 20 Years!!!
Over 100 vehicles in stock Sedans, Coupe SUV, Pick-Up Trucks!
We are Open 6 days a week.
Call today and schedule an appointment.
Ask for Emiliano or Jas at Fiesta Motors.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fiesta Motors Inc
Email Fiesta Motors Inc
Fiesta Motors Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-796-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-796-9830