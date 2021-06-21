Menu
2015 Ford Explorer

162,039 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2015 Ford Explorer

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD 7 Passenger, One Owner!!!

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD 7 Passenger, One Owner!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

162,039KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7471122
  • Stock #: 110-2771
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D87FGB04138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2771
  • Mileage 162,039 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD White On Black Leather Interior

3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive  7 Passenger Auto A/C Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior  Power Seats  Heated Seats  Power Options  Power Sunroof  Moon Roof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  DVD Entertainment Unit  Backup Camera  Navigation  Bluetooth Ready  Blind Spot Sensor  Parking Distance Sensor  Power Tailgate  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry 


*** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 162,039 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vWin7qzUxSEbL+LayN0xte8+qpFPU6Gd


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

