2015 Ford F-350

186,854 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Autotron Automotive

1-877-385-8821

2015 Ford F350 XL Service Box

Location

5298 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

186,854KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6086514
  • Stock #: 37739C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 186,854 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 FORD F350 XL SERVICE BOX JUST ADDED TO OUR INVENTORY! THIS SERVICE TRUCK IS FULLY LOADED, VERY CLEAN, DRIVES WELL, HAS TIRES IN GOOD CONDITION AND READY TO GO! CALL OUR SALES TEAM TODAY AND THIS HANDY SERVICE TRUCK CAN BE YOURS!!!

 

IF YOU ARE IN A NEED OF A VAN YOU CAME TO THE RIGHT PLACE!!!  WE ARE WELL ESTABLISHED AND ONE OF THE MOST REPUTABLE COMMERCIAL DEALERSHIPS IN THE GTA.  SELLING ONLY TOP QUALITY COMMERCIAL VEHICLES FOR OVER THREE DECADES. COME ON IN FOR A TEST DRIVE, SOME GREAT ESPRESSO AND TOP NOTCH CUSTOMER SERVICE. 

 

ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 6 MONTHS POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED. MANY UPGRADES AND ACCESSORIES AVAILABLE TO INSTALL AS WELL!  GREAT FINANCING AND LEASING RATES AVAILABLE PLUS EXTENDED WARRANTIES AND RUST PROTECTION!!!

We are located at 5298 Hwy 7 West. Major intersection Hwy 7 and Kipling Ave in Woodbridge with very easy access from Hwy 400, 401, 407 and 427.

Contact us toll free at 1-877-385-8821 or through our website https://www.autotron.ca/

 

We carry a very large selection of high quality Work vans, Cargo & Cutaway Cube Vans, Commercial Box Trucks and Panel vans, We carry all makes and models from 1 year old vans up to 10 years old. Our cube vans and trucks come in all sizes from 12' up to 26'. Our cargo vans come in different lengths, regular and extended, and 3 different heights, low medium and high roof.  If you are in a need of a van you came to the right place! We will go into action for you so you can go back to doing business.

HST and licensing not included in price.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

