2015 Ford Mustang

ECOBOOST | PPREMIUM | COMFORT |

2015 Ford Mustang

ECOBOOST | PPREMIUM | COMFORT |

Location

Superb Auto

5655 Hwy 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-636-5029

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4629525
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH9F5383363
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

This vehicle is Safety Certified.


Welcome to Superb Auto, Woodbridge, Ontario Driven to not only be Super but also Superb. www.superbauto.ca Carfax Verified, Clean Title. All Vehicles Are Sold Certified at no extra cost. Superb Auto Drive Safe Package Included for Free - 30 Days Full Coverage Or 2000km - Safety & Emission - Oil & Filter - Brake Service - Tire Service - History Report - Detailing at No Extra Charge. We Care Our Customers. Our Business Is Not Only Selling A Car Also Make Our Customers Happy.

_________________________________________________________________

Financing Starts From 4.99%* O.A.C. & Up To 84 Months Term. Good Credit Or Bad Credit Our Financing Team Will Work On Making Your Payments To Your Affordability, To Apply For Financing Please Click on https://superbauto.ca/financing/

_________________________________________________________________

We Want Your Car. We Would Like You to Bring Your Car for Appraisal We Assure You That We Pay Top Dollar for Trade-Ins.

_________________________________________________________________

We Include Worry-Free 30 Days Warranty & Offer Up To 4 Years Extended Options at Wholesale Price. No Hidden Fees. All Our Vehicles Are in Excellent Shape and Have Been Fully Inspected by A Licensed Mechanic and Are Available to Test Drive. Selling price + Hst & Licensing

_________________________________________________________________

We Are Open 7 Days A Week From 10 am to 7 pm. Walk-In Customers Are Welcome. 5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, On, L4L 1T7 Please Feel Free to Call or Text Us At 647_636_5029 For 24 Hours.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

