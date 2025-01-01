Menu
2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8L Premium Package AWD Gold on Beige Leather Interior

3.8L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Heated Front Seats Power Folding Mirrors Power Options Paddle Shifters Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Navigation Push Start Backup Camera Proximity Keys Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 156,978 KM ***

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ocupWD8uilRtidfNkPB3At8%2Buwiq5zuH

2015 Hyundai Genesis

156,978 KM

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Hyundai Genesis

4dr Sdn Premium

12634836

2015 Hyundai Genesis

4dr Sdn Premium

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,978KM
VIN KMHGN4JE2FU020118

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,978 KM

2015 Hyundai Genesis 3.8L Premium Package AWD Gold on Beige Leather Interior

 3.8L  V6  All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Power Folding Mirrors  Power Options  Paddle Shifters  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  Navigation  Push Start  Backup Camera  Proximity Keys  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Keyless Entry 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 156,978 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ocupWD8uilRtidfNkPB3At8%2Buwiq5zuH

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Tracker System
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P245/45R18 AS
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Engine Oil Cooler
3.91 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
100-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
77 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Streaming Audio

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Engine: 3.8L GDI V6 D-CVVT DOHC
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode
Wheels: 18 x 8.0J Machine Finished Aluminum Alloy -inc: medium metallic grey finish
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power front seats w/4-way lumbar adjustment
adjustable front/rear head restraints and seatback pockets

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2015 Hyundai Genesis