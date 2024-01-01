Menu
<p><span><strong>2015 Infiniti QX60 AWD 7 Passenger Black on Black Leather Interior</strong></span></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.5L <span></span><span> </span>V6 <span><span></span><span> </span>7 Passenger </span><span></span> <span>All Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior <span></span><span> </span>Power Front Seats </span><span> </span><span>Heated Front Seats</span><span> <span></span></span><span> Heated Steering Wheel <span><span></span></span> Heated Rear Seats <span><span></span></span> </span><span>Memory Seats </span><span></span> <span>Power Options <span></span><span> </span>Power Sunroof <span></span><span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls <span></span><span> </span>Backup Camera</span><span> <span></span></span><span> </span><span>Parking Sensors <span></span> </span><span>Bluetooth </span><span></span> <span>Keyless Entry </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Push Start Button</span><span> </span><span></span><span> Alloy Wheels</span><span> <span></span></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 108,802 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5yudKhVvMsk6/Wj726c3LSWUs2ns3/YC&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5yudKhVvMsk6/Wj726c3LSWUs2ns3/YC&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1723913971732_5456131644137037 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2015 Infiniti QX60

108,802 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr

2015 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,802KM
VIN 5N1AL0MM3FC504103

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,802 KM

2015 Infiniti QX60 AWD 7 Passenger Black on Black Leather Interior

 3.5L  V6  7 Passenger  All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Power Front Seats  Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Heated Rear Seats  Memory Seats  Power Options  Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors  Bluetooth  Keyless Entry  Push Start Button  Alloy Wheels 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 108,802 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5yudKhVvMsk6/Wj726c3LSWUs2ns3/YC&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
6-Way Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
5.17 Axle Ratio
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: manual shift mode
82-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Bodyside Cladding
Tires: P235/65R18 T-Rated AS
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Auxiliary rear heater
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
693 kgs
Fixed 50-50 Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2015 Infiniti QX60