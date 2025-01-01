Menu
2015 Infinite QX60 AWD 7 seater comes in excellent condition,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,, ONE OWNER ONLY,,, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,runs & drives like brand new....Fully Loaded, Backup Camera, Navigation System, Power Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Leather interior, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, Power Seats, heated seats, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019  & up to recent in Infiniti Store...Service Records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......

2015 Infiniti QX60

152,375 KM

$15,980

+ tax & licensing
2015 Infiniti QX60

2015 Infiniti QX60

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

152,375KM
VIN 5N1AL0MM6FC504144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 504144
  • Mileage 152,375 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...            

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438

$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2015 Infiniti QX60