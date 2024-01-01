Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4WD Black On Black Leather Interior 

3.0L  V6  Four Wheel Drive  Diesel  5 Passenger  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start Engine  Power Options  Memory Driver Seat  Dual Power Seats  Heated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Navigation  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors  Blind Spot Monitor  Forward Collision Warning  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Panoramic Sunroof  Bluetooth  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 214,184 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LX6FHCwyTegHXTdpSK0v8kLq4c67pf5T&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

214,184 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4dr Overland

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4dr Overland

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
214,184KM
VIN 1C4RJFCM0FC236872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,184 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4WD Black On Black Leather Interior 

3.0L  V6  Four Wheel Drive  Diesel  5 Passenger  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start Engine  Power Options  Memory Driver Seat  Dual Power Seats  Heated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Navigation  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors  Blind Spot Monitor  Forward Collision Warning  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Panoramic Sunroof  Bluetooth  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 214,184 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LX6FHCwyTegHXTdpSK0v8kLq4c67pf5T&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather Door Trim Insert
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
180 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
93 L Fuel Tank
Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
520.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Dual Bright Exhaust Tips
Front fog lamps
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
500 lbs)
948 kgs (6
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Console Insert
Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Genuine Wood/Chrome Door Panel Insert
Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Chrome Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee