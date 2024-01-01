$12,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4dr Overland
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 214,184 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4WD Black On Black Leather Interior
3.0L V6 Four Wheel Drive Diesel 5 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Power Options Memory Driver Seat Dual Power Seats Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Navigation Backup Camera Parking Sensors Blind Spot Monitor Forward Collision Warning Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Panoramic Sunroof Bluetooth Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Keyless Entry
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 214,184 KM ***
Vehicle Features
905-265-9997