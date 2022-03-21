Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

131,786 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4WD

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4WD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

131,786KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8940742
  • Stock #: 110-3031
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG4FC601714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3031
  • Mileage 131,786 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD Blue On Black Interior 

3.6L V6 Four Wheel Drive  5 Passenger Auto A/C Power Options  Power Seat  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry  


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 131,786 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YI9NppGbwFu8se8npS6RyjY2rN5fjI82


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

