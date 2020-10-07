Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

122,000 KM

Details Description

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2015 Kia Sorento

2015 Kia Sorento

SX - AWD - 3.3L - 5 Passenger

2015 Kia Sorento

SX - AWD - 3.3L - 5 Passenger

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6041025
  • Stock #: 110-2597
  • VIN: 5XYKWDA76FG571523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 

 

2015 Kia Sorento SX AWD Gray On Black Leather Interior

• 3.3L • V6 • ECO Mode • All Wheel Drive • 5 Passenger • Auto • A/C • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control • Push Start Engine • Leather Interior • Heated Front Seats • Heated Rear Seats • Cooled Front Seats • Heated Steering Wheel • Power Front Seats • Memory Seat • Power Options • Power Panoramic Sunroof • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls • Navigation • Backup Camera • Bluetooth Ready • USB Input • AUX Input • Proximity Keys • Rear Window Privacy Shade • Parking Distance Sensors • Alloy Wheels • Fog Lights

 

*** ACCIDENT FREE *** LOW KM ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 122,000 KM ***

 

CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=PyVdLU2U4pPcMup7EUh/4Bp1n1RuSVZW

 

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326

 

Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

