2015 Kia Sorento

153,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2015 Kia Sorento

2015 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD

2015 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8329728
  • Stock #: 110-2857
  • VIN: 5XYKUDA72FG617578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2857
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 Kia Sorento EX AWD Red On Black Leather Interior 

3.3L  V6  All Wheel Drive 5 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Navigation  Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Rear Windows Sun Shade 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 153,000 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=E9hp0mFUtUK9hvBAezDPILDan4/CqEmD#accident-damage-section


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

