2015 Lexus RX 450h

95,937 KM

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

95,937KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9374767
  Stock #: 110-3126
  VIN: 2T2BC1BA0FC001610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3126
  • Mileage 95,937 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 Lexus RX450h Silver On Beige Leather Interior 

3.5L V6 Hybrid  All Wheel Drive 5 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel  Cooled Front Seats Memory Driver Seat  Power Front Seats Backup Camera  Navigation  Blind Spot Monitor  Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights


*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 95,937 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SE0I71a27NRBADfinpCEl3ClHdszp56z


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

