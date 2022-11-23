$33,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Lexus RX 450h
AWD
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$33,888
- Listing ID: 9374767
- Stock #: 110-3126
- VIN: 2T2BC1BA0FC001610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,937 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2015 Lexus RX450h Silver On Beige Leather Interior
3.5L V6 Hybrid All Wheel Drive 5 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Cooled Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Power Front Seats Backup Camera Navigation Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** Fully Certified ***
*** LOW KM ONLY 95,937 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SE0I71a27NRBADfinpCEl3ClHdszp56z
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
