2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

162,466 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

162,466KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9443511
  Stock #: 110-3120
  VIN: WDCGG0EB9FG375819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3120
  • Mileage 162,466 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 Mercedes Benz GLK-Class GLK250 4MATIC Black On Black Leather Interior

2.2L V4  4MATIC All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Memory Seats  Heated Front Seats Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready Navigation  Backup Camera  Panoramic Sunroof  Power Tailgate  LED Daytime Running Lights  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 162,466 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=/dqkN5UZjHWJm25Wy8ZAKkm1Er61MAGY


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

