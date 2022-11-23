$19,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9443511
- Stock #: 110-3120
- VIN: WDCGG0EB9FG375819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door

- Mileage 162,466 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2015 Mercedes Benz GLK-Class GLK250 4MATIC Black On Black Leather Interior
2.2L V4 4MATIC All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Memory Seats Heated Front Seats Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready Navigation Backup Camera Panoramic Sunroof Power Tailgate LED Daytime Running Lights Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 162,466 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=/dqkN5UZjHWJm25Wy8ZAKkm1Er61MAGY
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
