Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 MINI Cooper

137,493 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2015 MINI Cooper

2015 MINI Cooper

Hardtop - Auto Accident Free!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 MINI Cooper

Hardtop - Auto Accident Free!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8343012
  2. 8343012
  3. 8343012
  4. 8343012
  5. 8343012
  6. 8343012
  7. 8343012
  8. 8343012
  9. 8343012
  10. 8343012
  11. 8343012
  12. 8343012
  13. 8343012
  14. 8343012
  15. 8343012
  16. 8343012
  17. 8343012
  18. 8343012
  19. 8343012
  20. 8343012
  21. 8343012
  22. 8343012
  23. 8343012
  24. 8343012
  25. 8343012
  26. 8343012
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

137,493KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8343012
  • Stock #: 110-2916
  • VIN: WMWXM5C5XF3B34819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-2916
  • Mileage 137,493 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 Mini Cooper Hardtop Red On Black Leather Interior

1.5L  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  Push Start Engine  A/C Leather Interior  Heated Seats  Panoramic Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  USB Input  AUX Input  Power Options  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 137,493 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=pBDDU92ASMYF6O8AZatpA5s5aCl86Yl4


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2015 Kia Sorento EX ...
 153,000 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic EX ...
 170,990 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 100,733 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory