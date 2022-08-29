Menu
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer

146,590 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

ES CVT Accident Free, One Owner!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

146,590KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9074953
  • Stock #: 110-3046
  • VIN: JA32U2FU4FU602712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3046
  • Mileage 146,590 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Limited Edition Blue on Black Interior

2.0L Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Cloth Interior  Heated Seats  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels  Bluetooth  Sunroof  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 146,590 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=m7lfDBATFbHMORcw65lTEj3tZRdSIB9R


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Buy From Home Available

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

