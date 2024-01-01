Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV comes in excellent condition,,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,runs & drives like brand new....Fully Loaded, Equipped with Backup Camera, Navigation System, Power sunroofL, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, Power Seats, heated seats, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in  2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 & up to recent in Nissan Store...Service Records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</div><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...</div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div>   </div>

2015 Nissan Altima

105,329 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

Watch This Vehicle
11999194

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1733777274
  2. 1733777274
  3. 1733777274
  4. 1733777274
  5. 1733777274
  6. 1733777274
  7. 1733777274
  8. 1733777274
  9. 1733777274
  10. 1733777274
  11. 1733777274
  12. 1733777274
  13. 1733777274
  14. 1733777274
  15. 1733777274
  16. 1733777274
  17. 1733777274
  18. 1733777274
  19. 1733777274
  20. 1733777274
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,329KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP7FN367777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 367777
  • Mileage 105,329 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV comes in excellent condition,,,,ONE OWNER ONLY,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,runs & drives like brand new....Fully Loaded, Equipped with Backup Camera, Navigation System, Power sunroofL, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, Power Seats, heated seats, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in  2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 & up to recent in Nissan Store...Service Records available upon request...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...


   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 250 for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 250 112,519 KM $14,980 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 145,281 KM $14,980 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 328I Convetible for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2011 BMW 3 Series 328I Convetible 99,837 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Altima