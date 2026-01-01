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<p>V4 2.5L</p><p>**FINANCING AVAILABLE**</p><p>**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**</p><p>*Safety And E Test Included*</p><p> </p><p>**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**</p><p>**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED</p><p>WARRANTY</p><p>*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*</p><p>*1000 per claim/250 deductible*</p><p> </p><p>PARTS INCLUDED:</p><p>-ENGINE</p><p>-TRANSMISSION</p><p>-DIFFERENTIAL</p><p>-HEAD GASKETS</p><p> </p><p>SERVICES INCLUDED:</p><p>-TOWING </p><p>-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE</p><p>-TRAVEL & HOTEL</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report</p><p>**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**</p><p> </p><p>Contact Us:</p><p>Beyond Motors Inc</p><p>www.beyondmotors.ca</p><p>5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7</p><p>(647) 785-9897</p><p> </p><p>Hours Of Operation:</p><p>Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm</p><p>Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm</p>

2015 Nissan Altima

252,639 KM

Details Description Features

$4,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV certified with3years warranty Rebuild title

Watch This Vehicle
14109829

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV certified with3years warranty Rebuild title

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,890

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
252,639KM
Good Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP9FN385813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 252,639 KM

Vehicle Description

V4 2.5L

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

*1000 per claim/250 deductible*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
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$4,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2015 Nissan Altima