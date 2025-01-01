Menu
<p dir=ltr><span style=font-size:15px ;=><span style=color:#080809;>SL fully optioned including LED headlamps,leather interior,Bose sound system,heated seats,auto climate control, 360 camera (AVM SYSTEM),Heated steering wheel and much more,you will be hard pressed to find one in nicer condition,drives like new,very well kept!!! Sold certified... sale price does not include licensing or taxes... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C </span></span></p>

2015 Nissan Leaf

136,000 KM

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Leaf

SL

13317416

2015 Nissan Leaf

SL

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9

416-994-8267

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,000KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

SL fully optioned including LED headlamps,leather interior,Bose sound system,heated seats,auto climate control, 360 camera (AVM SYSTEM),Heated steering wheel and much more,you will be hard pressed to find one in nicer condition,drives like new,very well kept!!! Sold certified... sale price does not include licensing or taxes... Providing the public with quality pre-owned vehicles since 1995!!!! Warranties and financing are available O.A.C 

Swift Motors

Swift Motors

181 Woodstream Blvd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8G9
416-994-XXXX

416-994-8267

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Swift Motors

416-994-8267

2015 Nissan Leaf