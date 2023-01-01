2015 Nissan Murano

$17,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 8 , 7 2 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10434249

10434249 Stock #: 110-3307

110-3307 VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7FN253264

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 168,729 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Smart Device Integration Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Mechanical Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 71.9 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) 4.677 Axle Ratio 63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome bodyside insert Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Additional Features GVWR: 2 Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Instrument Panel Bin Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Metal-Look Door Panel Insert 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 395 kgs (5 280 lbs) Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert

