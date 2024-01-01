$13,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Murano
AWD 4dr SL
2015 Nissan Murano
AWD 4dr SL
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,608 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Nissan Murano SL AWD Black On Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Panoramic Sunroof Bose Sound System Backup Camera 360 Camera Navigation Blind Spot Monitor Power Front Seats Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 161,608 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BuX58WZEbLCTQoR3vJMpTatHTmshRz9f
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997