<p><strong>2015 Nissan Murano S FWD White On Black Interior </strong></p><p> 3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C <span> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine</span><span><span> </span> Heated Front Seats </span><span> Backup Camera  Navigation Steering Wheel Mounted Controls </span><span> </span><span>Bluetooth Keyless Entry </span><span> Alloy Wheels </span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** </strong><br></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 125,659 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NrmIpJW2wdvZ8Vng8%2BxgDXYKidZm5NMj>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NrmIpJW2wdvZ8Vng8%2BxgDXYKidZm5NMj</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1751124637838_21049000366979365 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2015 Nissan Murano

125,659 KM

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Murano

FWD 4DR S

12702699

2015 Nissan Murano

FWD 4DR S

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,659KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MG8FN254110

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,659 KM

2015 Nissan Murano S FWD White On Black Interior 

3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Heated Front Seats  Backup Camera  Navigation Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 125,659 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NrmIpJW2wdvZ8Vng8%2BxgDXYKidZm5NMj

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance

Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
71.9 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
4.677 Axle Ratio
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

6 Speakers
Auxiliary audio input jack
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
tires: 18
Wheels: 18 Machined Aluminum Alloy
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
NissanConnect w/Navigation
Hands-free text messaging assistant
8 colour display w/multi-touch control
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation -inc: MP3/WMA readers
front USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
streaming audio via Bluetooth
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio and SiriusXM Traffic
318 kgs (5
110 lbs)
7 colour WVGA centre display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2015 Nissan Murano