$12,888+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Murano
FWD 4DR S
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,659 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Nissan Murano S FWD White On Black Interior
3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Heated Front Seats Backup Camera Navigation Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 125,659 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NrmIpJW2wdvZ8Vng8%2BxgDXYKidZm5NMj
Vehicle Features
AutoBerry Canada
