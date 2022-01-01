Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

169,449 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD Accident Free!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD Accident Free!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8079709
  2. 8079709
  3. 8079709
  4. 8079709
  5. 8079709
  6. 8079709
  7. 8079709
  8. 8079709
  9. 8079709
  10. 8079709
  11. 8079709
  12. 8079709
  13. 8079709
  14. 8079709
  15. 8079709
  16. 8079709
  17. 8079709
  18. 8079709
  19. 8079709
  20. 8079709
  21. 8079709
  22. 8079709
  23. 8079709
  24. 8079709
  25. 8079709
  26. 8079709
  27. 8079709
  28. 8079709
  29. 8079709
  30. 8079709
  31. 8079709
  32. 8079709
  33. 8079709
  34. 8079709
  35. 8079709
  36. 8079709
  37. 8079709
  38. 8079709
  39. 8079709
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

169,449KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8079709
  • Stock #: 110-2864
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM2FC664127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2864
  • Mileage 169,449 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD Black On Black Leather Interior 

3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C  7 Passenger  Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Front Seat Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Navigation  Front View Camera  Backup Camera  Top View Camera  Blind Spot Sensor  Bluetooth Ready DVD Entertainment System Proximity Keys Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Power Tailgate 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 169,449 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=TLdhA2Jn9z2v%2fjKyz4xcDmYosbPuXXGw


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Heated rear seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2010 Volkswagen GTI ...
 194,906 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz B...
 119,911 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 86,963 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory