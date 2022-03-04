Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

93,480 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD Accident Free, One Owner, Low Km!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD Accident Free, One Owner, Low Km!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 8552366
  2. 8552366
  3. 8552366
  4. 8552366
  5. 8552366
  6. 8552366
  7. 8552366
  8. 8552366
  9. 8552366
  10. 8552366
  11. 8552366
  12. 8552366
  13. 8552366
  14. 8552366
  15. 8552366
  16. 8552366
  17. 8552366
  18. 8552366
  19. 8552366
  20. 8552366
  21. 8552366
  22. 8552366
  23. 8552366
  24. 8552366
  25. 8552366
  26. 8552366
  27. 8552366
  28. 8552366
  29. 8552366
  30. 8552366
  31. 8552366
  32. 8552366
  33. 8552366
  34. 8552366
Contact Seller

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

93,480KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8552366
  • Stock #: 110-2959
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM6FC666978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2959
  • Mileage 93,480 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD Gray On Black Leather Interior 

3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C  7 Passenger  Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Cloth Interior Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seat Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready Proximity Keys  Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Power Tailgate  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 93,480 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KbprIDR61Tg0+ZN9+J0v4SMjMGAX3Pkv


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Heated rear seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD
 152,967 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Expedition...
 148,367 KM
$24,988 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz M...
 175,125 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory