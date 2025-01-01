$10,999+ tax & licensing
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,862 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Nissan Rogue AWD White on Black Interior
2.5L AWD ECO Mode Sport Mode Auto Hill Descent Control A/C Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Backup Camera Bluetooth USB Input AUX Input Keyless Entry
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 165,862 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Zad7jFt%2FNr0c1H+FepOKqOXlfn4iYaqv
Vehicle Features
905-265-9997