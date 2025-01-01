Menu
<p><strong>2015 Nissan Rogue AWD White on Black Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>2.5L <span></span><span> AWD<span> </span><span></span><span> </span>ECO Mode </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Sport Mode </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Auto </span><span></span><span> </span><span>Hill Descent Control </span><span><span></span><span> </span>A/C</span><span><span> <span></span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span><span> <span></span> </span>Backup Camera<span> <span></span> </span></span><span>Bluetooth <span></span> </span><span>USB Input <span></span><span> </span>AUX Input </span><span> Keyless Entry <span></span></span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong><br></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 165,862 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Zad7jFt%2FNr0c1H+FepOKqOXlfn4iYaqv>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Zad7jFt%2FNr0c1H+FepOKqOXlfn4iYaqv</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747248162376_7453144398814467 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

165,862KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV5FC907889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,862 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Immobilizer
Chrome Door Handles
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Smart Device Integration
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
55 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
122 kgs (4
678lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
