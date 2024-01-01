$6,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Versa
Note 5DR HB MAN 1.6 SV
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Teal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-3643
- Mileage 156,569 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Nissan Versa Note SV Teal On Black Interior
1.6L Front Wheel Drive Automatic A/C Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Backup Camera Keyless Entry
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 156,569 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8e82oZSV034WBlKN0CoK5iEvgXHiOIrN
AutoBerry Canada
