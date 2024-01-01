Menu
<p><strong>2015 Nissan Versa Note SV Teal On Black Interior </strong></p><p> 1.6L Front Wheel Drive Automatic A/C<span>  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<span> </span></span><span> </span><span>Bluetooth Backup Camera  Keyless Entry<span> </span></span><span> </span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 156,569 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT:</strong><span> <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8e82oZSV034WBlKN0CoK5iEvgXHiOIrN>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8e82oZSV034WBlKN0CoK5iEvgXHiOIrN</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1727552464095_3654320573757346 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2015 Nissan Versa

156,569 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,569KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP5FL353559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Teal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3643
  • Mileage 156,569 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Versa Note SV Teal On Black Interior 

1.6L Front Wheel Drive Automatic A/C  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Backup Camera  Keyless Entry  


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 156,569 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8e82oZSV034WBlKN0CoK5iEvgXHiOIrN

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
41 L Fuel Tank

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

