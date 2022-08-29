$39,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Porsche Macan
S
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$39,999
- Listing ID: 9231670
- Stock #: 110-3053
- VIN: WP1AB2A51FLB70281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,419 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2015 Porsche Macan S Gray on Red Leather Interior
3.6L V6 Twin Turbo All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Sport Seats Heated Front Seats Ventilated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Power Front Seats Memory Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Paddle Shifter Backup Camera Backup Sensors Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Auto Hold Proximity Keys Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Power Tailgate
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 106,419 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4Ok4wfOSRnfhR6zqc6wBEez7fzXCD3rW
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
