Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Porsche Macan

106,419 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2015 Porsche Macan

2015 Porsche Macan

S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Porsche Macan

S

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9231670
  2. 9231670
  3. 9231670
  4. 9231670
  5. 9231670
  6. 9231670
  7. 9231670
  8. 9231670
  9. 9231670
  10. 9231670
  11. 9231670
  12. 9231670
  13. 9231670
  14. 9231670
  15. 9231670
  16. 9231670
  17. 9231670
  18. 9231670
  19. 9231670
  20. 9231670
  21. 9231670
  22. 9231670
  23. 9231670
  24. 9231670
  25. 9231670
  26. 9231670
  27. 9231670
  28. 9231670
  29. 9231670
  30. 9231670
  31. 9231670
  32. 9231670
  33. 9231670
  34. 9231670
  35. 9231670
  36. 9231670
  37. 9231670
  38. 9231670
  39. 9231670
  40. 9231670
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

106,419KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9231670
  • Stock #: 110-3053
  • VIN: WP1AB2A51FLB70281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3053
  • Mileage 106,419 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 Porsche Macan S Gray on Red Leather Interior

3.6L V6  Twin Turbo  All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Sport Seats  Heated Front Seats  Ventilated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats Power Front Seats Memory Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  Backup Camera  Backup Sensors  Power Folding Mirrors  Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Auto Hold Proximity Keys  Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  Power Tailgate 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 106,419 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4Ok4wfOSRnfhR6zqc6wBEez7fzXCD3rW


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2012 Smart fortwo PA...
 144,328 KM
$7,888 + tax & lic
2017 Acura RDX 6-Spd...
 164,265 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 5 Series 52...
 154,434 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory