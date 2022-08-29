2015 Porsche Macan

$39,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 4 1 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

9231670 Stock #: 110-3053

110-3053 VIN: WP1AB2A51FLB70281

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 106,419 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Automatic lights BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Automatic Windshield Wipers Driver Side Airbag Aux in 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Front Sensors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Cooled / Ventilated Seats

