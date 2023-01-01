$10,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2015 Smart fortwo
2dr Cpe Pure
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10611051
- Stock #: 110-3348
- VIN: WMEEJ3BA3FK814734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 110-3348
- Mileage 20,754 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Smart ForTwo Pure White On Black Leather Interior
1.0L Rear Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Panoramic Roof Navigation Power Options Keyless Entry
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 20,754 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1La1WVmL14fFXBB6rPpg1V9Y3fAihTSu
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.