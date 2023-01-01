Menu
2015 Smart fortwo

20,754 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2dr Cpe Pure

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

20,754KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-3348
  • Mileage 20,754 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Smart ForTwo Pure White On Black Leather Interior 

1.0L  Rear Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Panoramic Roof  Navigation  Power Options  Keyless Entry  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 20,754 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1La1WVmL14fFXBB6rPpg1V9Y3fAihTSu


Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Interior

Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Seats w/Carpet Back Material
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent

Exterior

Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Speed Sensitive Fixed Interval Wipers
Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Seating

Heated Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Additional Features

4.53 Axle Ratio
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert
Interior Concealed Storage
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Transmission: 5-Speed Automated Manual
Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Engine: 1.0L 3-Cylinder DOHC 12-Valve
Other Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
33 L Fuel Tank
Partial Floor Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Odometer and Trip Odometer
Radio: Multimedia Touchscreen System
FOB Controls -inc: Rear Window Only
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Cloth Upholstered Dashboard

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

