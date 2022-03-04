$27,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2015 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD V6 Accident Free, One Owner!!!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8581589
- Stock #: 110-2931
- VIN: 5TDJKRFH5FS168478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,992 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2015 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD Gray On Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 Eco Mode All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control 7 Passenger Leather Interior Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Power Sunroof Navigation Bluetooth Ready Backup Camera Rear Windows Sun Shade Proximity Key Push Start Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Power Tailgate
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 167,992 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OhO+MrRqkefSsYpsdXZsF9/TCRCKbfCz
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.