2015 Toyota Highlander

167,992 KM

Details Description Features

XLE AWD V6 Accident Free, One Owner!!!

XLE AWD V6 Accident Free, One Owner!!!

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

167,992KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8581589
  • Stock #: 110-2931
  • VIN: 5TDJKRFH5FS168478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,992 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD Gray On Black Leather Interior 

3.5L  V6  Eco Mode  All Wheel Drive Auto A/C   Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control  7 Passenger  Leather Interior  Heated Seats  Power Driver Seat  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Power Sunroof  Navigation  Bluetooth Ready  Backup Camera  Rear Windows Sun Shade  Proximity Key  Push Start  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Power Tailgate


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 167,992 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OhO+MrRqkefSsYpsdXZsF9/TCRCKbfCz


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

