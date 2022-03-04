Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

186,640 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD Accident Free, One Owner!!!

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD Accident Free, One Owner!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

186,640KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8556698
  Stock #: 110-2951
  VIN: 2T3RFREV8FW360121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2951
  • Mileage 186,640 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD Gray On Black Interior 

2.5L  All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Cloth Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 186,640 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=HNU1LuvgkOtCK8pm3zsEZnl8gnZ/wbo3


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

