Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2015 Toyota Venza LE AWD comes in excellent condition,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,runs & drives like brand new.... Equipped with Backup Camera, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, Power seats, heated seats, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2016, 2017 2018, 2019 & up to recent in Toyota Store...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......</div><div>Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...</div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2015 Toyota Venza

117,287 KM

Details Description Features

$17,780

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Venza

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Venza

LE

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

  1. 1723323837
  2. 1723323837
  3. 1723323837
  4. 1723323837
  5. 1723323837
  6. 1723323837
  7. 1723323837
  8. 1723323837
  9. 1723323837
  10. 1723323837
  11. 1723323837
  12. 1723323837
  13. 1723323837
  14. 1723323837
  15. 1723323837
  16. 1723323837
  17. 1723323837
  18. 1723323837
  19. 1723323837
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$17,780

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,287KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T3BA3BB2FU075972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 075972
  • Mileage 117,287 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Toyota Venza LE AWD comes in excellent condition,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,runs & drives like brand new.... Equipped with Backup Camera, Power Steering Wheel, Power mirrors, heated mirrors, Power seats, heated seats, Power doors lock, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and much more....Fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra, this vehicle has been serviced in 2016, 2017 2018, 2019 & up to recent in Toyota Store...Financing available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 416-543-4438 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rideflex Auto Inc.

Used 2005 Dodge Caravan G for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2005 Dodge Caravan G 165,547 KM $2,900 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Saturn Ion ION.2 Midlevel for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2007 Saturn Ion ION.2 Midlevel 275,371 KM $1,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Acura TL w/Tech Pkg for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2013 Acura TL w/Tech Pkg 89,921 KM SOLD

Email Rideflex Auto Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-4438

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,780

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Venza