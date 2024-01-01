Menu
<p><strong>2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI Trendline Black On Black Leather Interior </strong></p><p><span></span> 1.8L <span></span> Front Wheel Drive <span></span> Auto <span></span> A/C <span></span> Leather Interior <span></span><span> Heated Front Seats </span><span><span></span> Power Options </span><span><span></span> Steering Wheel Mounted Controls <span></span> Bluetooth <span></span></span><span> AUX Input </span><span></span><span> USB Input </span><span><span></span> Sunroof </span><span></span><span> Backup Camera </span><span><span></span> Keyless Entry </span><span></span><span> Alloy Wheels <span></span></span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><span><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***</strong><br></span></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 167,459 <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1733776545380_8768945012242515 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>KM ***</strong></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MoIAakkp5Q4JFb3gltsf9eryy44Hi63h>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MoIAakkp5Q4JFb3gltsf9eryy44Hi63h</a></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

Details Description Features

5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Trendline

12002551

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_AccidentFree

Used
VIN 3VW217AU4FM085685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3703
Vehicle Description

2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI Trendline Black On Black Leather Interior 

1.8L  Front Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth  AUX Input  USB Input  Sunroof  Backup Camera  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 167,459 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MoIAakkp5Q4JFb3gltsf9eryy44Hi63h

Vehicle Features

Interior

Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity -inc: voice activation
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer

Mechanical

140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.87 Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.8 TSI 170HP

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

