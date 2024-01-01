$10,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Trendline
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-3703
- Mileage 167,459 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI Trendline Black On Black Leather Interior
1.8L Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth AUX Input USB Input Sunroof Backup Camera Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 167,459 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MoIAakkp5Q4JFb3gltsf9eryy44Hi63h
