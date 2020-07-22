Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

23,484 KM

Details

$15,977

+ tax & licensing
$15,977

+ taxes & licensing

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

647-496-4221

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline Leather, Heated Seats

2015 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline Leather, Heated Seats

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

83 Strada Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5V9

647-496-4221

$15,977

+ taxes & licensing

23,484KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5607858
  • VIN: 3VW217AU2FM061367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 23,484 KM

Vehicle Description

1.8L Golf Comfortline! Leather, heated seats, reverse camera, heated exterior mirrors, cruise control, bluetooth, keyless entry with push button start and more!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business. Financing and warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved! FIND OUT MORE ABOUT US AT WWW.LEMC.CA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

