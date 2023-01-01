Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

172,173 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Tsi Comfortline

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Tsi Comfortline

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

172,173KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9485667
  • Stock #: 110-3141
  • VIN: 3VW217AU1FM018753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3141
  • Mileage 172,173 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI Comfortline Beige On Black Leather Interior 

1.8L Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready  AUX Input  USB Input  Sunroof  Backup Camera  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 172,173 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=yXGupBAVC9dRAnIFtEX0BWVgCBW82ybc


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

