2015 Volkswagen GTI

117,434 KM

Details

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

GTI Autobahn

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

117,434KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8226507
  • Stock #: 110-2890
  • VIN: 3VW4T7AU2FM056625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,434 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn Gray On Black Leather Interior 

2.0L Turbo  Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Push Start  Paddle Shifter  Navigation  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready  Front Assist Emergency Braking  HID Headlight  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 117,434 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JZEYfnMS34C3LnKbo0rXs5y+qAXCQA7e


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
Rear Defrost
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

