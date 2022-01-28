$22,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen GTI
GTI Autobahn
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$22,888
- Listing ID: 8226507
- Stock #: 110-2890
- VIN: 3VW4T7AU2FM056625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,434 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn Gray On Black Leather Interior
2.0L Turbo Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Push Start Paddle Shifter Navigation Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready Front Assist Emergency Braking HID Headlight Proximity Keys Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 117,434 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JZEYfnMS34C3LnKbo0rXs5y+qAXCQA7e
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd.
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
