<p><span><strong>2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4Motion AWD Black On Black Leather Interior </strong></span></p><p><span><span></span><span> </span></span>2.0L <span><span><span></span><span> </span></span>Turbo<span> </span><span></span><span> </span>All Wheel Drive <span><span></span><span> </span></span>Auto <span><span></span><span> </span></span>A/C </span><span><span><span></span><span> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span> </span></span>Heated Front Seats </span><span><span></span><span> Power Driver Seat <span></span> Backup Camera </span></span><span></span> <span>Bluetooth<span><span><span> </span></span><span> </span></span></span><span>Panoramic Sunroof<span> </span></span><span><span><span></span></span><span> </span>Keyless Entry</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> </span></span><span> Fog Lights </span><span><span></span><span> </span></span>Alloy Wheels<span> </span><span><span></span></span><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***</strong><br></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 155,450 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fZb7qPIqNau+j46DbrUmJVdEkP1fafuf>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fZb7qPIqNau+j46DbrUmJVdEkP1fafuf</a><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1735335360322_3450908726470945 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

155,450 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline

12050587

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,450KM
VIN WVGJV7AX8FW535248

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,450 KM

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4Motion AWD Black On Black Leather Interior 

 2.0L  Turbo  All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Heated Front Seats  Power Driver Seat Backup Camera  Bluetooth  Panoramic Sunroof  Keyless Entry   Fog Lights  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 155,450 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fZb7qPIqNau+j46DbrUmJVdEkP1fafuf

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer

Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
3.45 Axle Ratio
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 Turbocharged -inc: intercooler and direct injection
64 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
521.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Audio Theft Deterrent
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio

GVWR: 2
Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
250 kgs (4
960lbs)

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
