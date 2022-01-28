Menu
2016 Acura RDX

148,545 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

6-Spd Auto AWD

6-Spd Auto AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

148,545KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8255259
  • Stock #: 110-2895
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H3XGL802398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2895
  • Mileage 148,545 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2016 Acura RDX AWD Black On Black Leather Interior 

2.3L All Wheel Drive Auto A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start Engine Leather Interior  Heated Seats  Power Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Power Sunroof  Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  Collision Mitigation Braking System  Lane Departure  Backup Camera Bluetooth Ready Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels  Power Tailgate 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 148,545 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iYBUJU5N/W9sFC9iJZJ8a4dBLoxcMHD+


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

