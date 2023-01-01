2016 Audi Q3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 2 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9485670

9485670 Stock #: 110-3145

110-3145 VIN: WA1JFCFS7GR003782

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3145

Mileage 81,278 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Interior Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Automatic lights Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Aux in 2 keys Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.