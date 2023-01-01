Menu
2016 Audi Q3

81,278 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2016 Audi Q3

2016 Audi Q3

Progressiv

2016 Audi Q3

Progressiv

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,278KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9485670
  • Stock #: 110-3145
  • VIN: WA1JFCFS7GR003782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3145
  • Mileage 81,278 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2016 Audi Q3 Progressiv Black On Black Leather Interior 

2.0L  Front-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats  Power Front Seats  Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Power Folding Mirrors  Bluetooth Ready  USB Input  Proximity Keys  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** 

*** Fully Certified ***

***ONLY 81,278 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=3v3k0hysPQ90mlqXn6YgxWZ3UHO7ROIS#


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Sunroof
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Proximity Key
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
2 keys
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

