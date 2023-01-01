Menu
2016 BMW 3-Series 328i xDrive SULEV White On Black Leather Interior 

 2.0L  xDrive All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Power Folding Mirrors  Push Start Engine  Auto Hold  Power Options  Sunroof  Navigation  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 157,502 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rwr6Ao1y95yR977i1WugG+6ZgDG2agbO

2016 BMW 3 Series

157,502 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD SULEV South Africa

2016 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD SULEV South Africa

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

157,502KM
Used
VIN WBA8E3G53GNT77519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,502 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW 3-Series 328i xDrive SULEV White On Black Leather Interior 

 2.0L  xDrive All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Power Folding Mirrors  Push Start Engine  Auto Hold  Power Options  Sunroof  Navigation  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Bluetooth Ready  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 157,502 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rwr6Ao1y95yR977i1WugG+6ZgDG2agbO


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
South African Model Designation
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Style Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
3.15 Axle Ratio
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
15.8 Gal. Fuel Tank
SULEV Emissions
Transmission: Sport Automatic
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Body-colored door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Valvetronic
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
high precision direct injection
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Turbocharged -inc: aluminum engine block
Double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing and electronic throttle control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2016 BMW 3 Series