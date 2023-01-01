$17,999+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD SULEV South Africa
2016 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD SULEV South Africa
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,502 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 BMW 3-Series 328i xDrive SULEV White On Black Leather Interior
2.0L xDrive All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats Memory Driver Seat Heated Front Seats Power Folding Mirrors Push Start Engine Auto Hold Power Options Sunroof Navigation Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Bluetooth Ready Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 157,502 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rwr6Ao1y95yR977i1WugG+6ZgDG2agbO
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997