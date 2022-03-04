Menu
2016 BMW 5 Series

71,695 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

535i xDrive

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

71,695KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8474085
  Stock #: 110-2940
  VIN: WBA5B3C56GG253542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2940
  • Mileage 71,695 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2016 BMW 5-Series 535i xDrive M Sport Package Gray On Tan Leather Interior 

3.0L Turbo xDrive All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  Navigation  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Comfort Access Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights


*** LOW KM ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 71,695 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nWS4QQs+HyHKlSGeCVqLjbmoKcWJVXrK


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

