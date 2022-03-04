2016 BMW 5 Series

$29,999 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 6 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8474085

8474085 Stock #: 110-2940

110-2940 VIN: WBA5B3C56GG253542

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-2940

Mileage 71,695 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.