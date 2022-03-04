Menu
2016 BMW 5 Series

118,721 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2016 BMW 5 Series

2016 BMW 5 Series

535d xDrive 3.0L 6CYL Diesel

2016 BMW 5 Series

535d xDrive 3.0L 6CYL Diesel

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

118,721KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8659297
  Stock #: 110-2979
  VIN: WBAFV3C5XGD687847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,721 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2016 BMW 5-Series 535d xDrive M Sport Package Blue On Black Leather Interior 

3.0L Diesel Turbo xDrive All-Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine  Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Front Seats Memory Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Paddle Shifter  Navigation  Backup Camera  Bluetooth Ready USB Input AUX Input Proximity Keys Comfort Access Parking Distance Sensors Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 118,721 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Ozjq5swU6amRgml3ABCxxbhGurnj5t+e



3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

