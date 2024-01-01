Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2016<span> </span>Dodge Grand Caravan Gray On Black Interior </strong></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.6L <span></span><span> </span>V6 <span></span><span> ECON Mode </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Front Wheel Drive <span></span><span> </span>7 Passenger </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> Dual-Zone Climate Control <span></span> </span>A/C<span> <span></span> </span>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls <span> Keyless Entry </span></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1733329786818_5519206190799759 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong><br></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 176,925 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9NGChIk66RYFj00wZo7PZxoHRSvj5t1R>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9NGChIk66RYFj00wZo7PZxoHRSvj5t1R</a></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

176,925 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Watch This Vehicle
11998399

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
176,925KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG1GR276752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,925 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Gray On Black Interior 

 3.6L  V6  ECON Mode  Front Wheel Drive  7 Passenger  Auto  Dual-Zone Climate Control  A/C  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Keyless Entry 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 176,925 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9NGChIk66RYFj00wZo7PZxoHRSvj5t1R

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
6049# Gvwr
75 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Removable Full Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Additional Features

Covered Dashboard Storage
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Interior Concealed Storage
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

Used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg 4dr 3.6L Sport for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 Volkswagen Touareg 4dr 3.6L Sport 172,862 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 2DR CONV 428I XDRIVE AWD for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 BMW 4 Series 2DR CONV 428I XDRIVE AWD 149,898 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Execline Auto for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Execline Auto 116,688 KM $22,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan