2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT full stow & go comes in excellent condition,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,,runs & drives like brand new,,,fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra...This vehicle has been serviced in 2017, 2018, 2019 & up to recent in Dodge Store...Service Records available upon request......Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton......

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

115,205 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

12378156

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

416-543-4438

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,205KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXGR362142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 362142
  • Mileage 115,205 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT full stow & go comes in excellent condition,,,,LOW KILOMETRES,,,CLEAN CARFAX REPORT,,,,,runs & drives like brand new,,,fully certified included in the price, HST & Licensing extra...This vehicle has been serviced in 2017, 2018, 2019 & up to recent in Dodge Store...Service Records available upon request......Financing is available with the lowest interest rates and affordable monthly payments............Please contact us @ 4 1 6 5 4 3 4 4 3 8 for more details....At Rideflex Auto we are serving our clients across G.T.A, Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Bradford, Markham, Mississauga, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oakville, Hamilton, Brampton, Waterloo, Burlington, Aurora, Milton, Whitby, Kitchener London, Brantford, Barrie, Milton.......Buy with confidence from Rideflex Auto...  





Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

Rideflex Auto Inc.

5655 Highway 7, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
416-543-4438

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Rideflex Auto Inc.

416-543-4438

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan