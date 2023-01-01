$10,999 + taxes & licensing 1 8 8 , 4 5 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9450547

9450547 Stock #: 110-3135

110-3135 VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR374025

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3135

Mileage 188,454 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 7 PASSENGER Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Aux in Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM 3rd / Third Row Seats Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.