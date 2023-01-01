Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

188,454 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_OneOwner

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

188,454KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9450547
  Stock #: 110-3135
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR374025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3135
  • Mileage 188,454 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Black On Black Interior 

3.6L  V6  ECON Mode  Front Wheel Drive  Auto A/C Cloth Interior  Dual-Zone Climate Control  Power Options 


*** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 188,454 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=H7QyKoPVI+xVaMP17b/qTIK/5euWnH6q


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
7 PASSENGER
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

