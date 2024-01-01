Menu
<p><span><strong>2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD 7 Passenger Black On Black Leather Interior</strong><br></span></p><p><span><span></span><span> </span>3.6L </span><span><span></span><span> </span>V6 </span><span></span><span> 7 Passenger </span><span><span></span><span> </span>All Wheel Drive </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Auto </span><span><span></span><span> </span>A/C </span><span><span></span><span> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span> </span>Leather Interior </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Power Options</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> Driver Power Seat <span></span> </span>Keyless Entry<span> <span></span> DVD Entertainment System <span></span> Navigation <span> Sunroof <span></span></span> </span>Alloy Wheels </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Fog Lights<span> </span><span></span> </span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** ONE OWNER ***</strong><br></p><p><span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1722450843179_7116148035323813 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1722450843179_6338246559754346 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 70,644 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8wvaBRINIlZvq365CIKTMLTVrxu/Wmbw&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8wvaBRINIlZvq365CIKTMLTVrxu/Wmbw&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s</a></strong></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2016 Dodge Journey

70,644 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR CROSSROAD

2016 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR CROSSROAD

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,644KM
VIN 3C4PDDGG1GT116821

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,644 KM

2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD 7 Passenger Black On Black Leather Interior

 3.6L  V6  7 Passenger  All Wheel Drive  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Power Options  Driver Power Seat  Keyless Entry  DVD Entertainment System  Navigation  Sunroof  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  


*** ONE OWNER ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 70,644 KM ***



CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8wvaBRINIlZvq365CIKTMLTVrxu/Wmbw&_jstate=wMBZ156vfzOfQBuiJsR-ljMOEa21Z6Nj8XzxYnWTbMubs9h5t8j32sMFTIbENduEn_TSN1HufovHSf3lZy9lhtOuOd4T3madQj3jEGy4VXWs68n9oAjGDteq0WfD7sG3WAsb5PXwlO6heq_uFs6S4E6gsuZEQ_6AkQ0bdNGdGAz7o8KG5BmvIcEAuDEdKsI5jS1Dp0T-hwl7TDahcoCgi5PNLuowFo9AIwph_E3sh0rUg3603gV4-LAdQxLXF3PAiVGvLsRoEuLA8nmGCWfirWnuB1SCyudq1NduCLYMXQqt3M6M721J7OE3EDGrbxzFJxxeQpBO8UdqjtWNjVyaW7iLQBcW0UTXiirL3thh7jd6_Ba8GfdS_DALeNt0345XHFUqAx_2kYcTO6lA8edC9szqQxCCraWNqksjow7ox2-jjpwPbHsvnysIBAIZP0X3pUvGN_EC87s

Interior

Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Park-Sense rear park assist system
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Performance Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
79 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
699.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
368w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

GVWR: 2
540 kgs (5
600 lbs)
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Concealed Storage
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Wheels: 19 x 7 Hyper Black Aluminum
Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Flip ft.n Stow(tm) 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2016 Dodge Journey