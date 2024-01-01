$9,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
FWD 4DR SXT
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,546 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Dodge Journey SXT FWD 7 Passenger Gray On Black Interior
3.6L V6 7 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Power Options Driver Power Seat Heated Front Seats Backup Camera Keyless Entry DVD Entertainment System Navigation Sunroof Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 172,546 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=b53f7jCXWrFJrnmO%2BwW7g8QzTQPLsQNk
Vehicle Features
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
