Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span><strong>2016 Dodge Journey SXT FWD 7 Passenger Gray On Black Interior</strong><br></span></p><p><span><span></span><span> </span>3.6L </span><span><span></span><span> </span>V6 </span><span></span><span> 7 Passenger </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Auto </span><span><span></span><span> </span>A/C </span><span><span></span><span> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control <span></span> </span>Power Options</span><span> </span><span><span></span><span> Driver Power Seat <span></span> Heated Front Seats <span> Backup Camera <span></span></span> </span>Keyless Entry<span> <span></span> DVD Entertainment System <span></span> Navigation <span> Sunroof <span></span></span> </span>Alloy Wheels </span><span><span></span><span> </span>Fog Lights<span> </span><span></span> </span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 172,546 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=b53f7jCXWrFJrnmO%2BwW7g8QzTQPLsQNk>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=b53f7jCXWrFJrnmO%2BwW7g8QzTQPLsQNk</a></strong></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2016 Dodge Journey

172,546 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,546KM
VIN 3C4PDCCG7GT119626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,546 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Journey SXT FWD 7 Passenger Gray On Black Interior

 3.6L  V6  7 Passenger  Auto  A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Power Options  Driver Power Seat  Heated Front Seats  Backup Camera  Keyless Entry  DVD Entertainment System  Navigation  Sunroof  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 172,546 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=b53f7jCXWrFJrnmO%2BwW7g8QzTQPLsQNk

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Tip Start
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
4.28 Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
77 L Fuel Tank
525CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
455.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission
Dodge Performance Body Colour Fascias
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
270 kgs (5
005 lbs)
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Concealed Storage
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4.3 Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

Used 2012 Infiniti EX35 AWD 4dr Journey for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Infiniti EX35 AWD 4dr Journey 172,197 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Chevrolet Aveo 5DR WGN LT for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2005 Chevrolet Aveo 5DR WGN LT 112,502 KM $4,399 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2016 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT 172,546 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Journey