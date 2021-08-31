2016 Ford E350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 6 8 6 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7972670

7972670 Stock #: 47655C

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 129,686 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Warranty Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.