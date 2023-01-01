2016 Ford Escape

$13,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 2 , 9 2 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10660974

10660974 Stock #: 110-3353

110-3353 VIN: 1FMCU9GX3GUA86878

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 172,926 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Driver Information Centre Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Mini overhead console w/storage Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Smart Device Integration Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 57 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.51 Axle Ratio Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black rear bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Additional Features GVWR: 2 Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Interior Concealed Storage MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 159 kgs (4 760 lbs)

