2016 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
- Listing ID: 10660974
- Stock #: 110-3353
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX3GUA86878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,926 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD White On Black Leather Interior
1.6L Ecoboost Four Wheel Drive Auto A/C Leather Interior Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Heated Seats Panoramic Sunroof Bluetooth Backup Camera Navigation USB Input Alloy Wheels Fog Lights
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 172,926 KM ***
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX *** ONE PREVIOUS OWNER ***
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
