5298 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2016 Ford Transit connect van just landed! This connect van is in good condition, drives well, has a rear view backup camera, is loaded, has divider and shelves already installed and ready for work! Don't miss out on this very clean transit connect van call our sales team today for more!
If you are in a need of a van you came to the right place!!! We are well established and one of the most reputable commercial dealerships in the gta. Selling only top quality commercial vehicles for over three decades. Come on in for a test drive, some great espresso and top notch customer service.
All vehicles are sold fully certified with 6 months power-train warranty included. Many upgrades and accessories available to install as well! Great financing and leasing rates available plus extended warranties and rust protection!!!
We are located at 5298 Hwy 7 West. Major intersection Hwy 7 and Kipling Ave in Woodbridge with very easy access from Hwy 400, 401, 407 and 427.
Contact us toll free at 1-877-385-8821 or through our website https://www.autotron.ca/
We carry a very large selection of high quality Work vans, Cargo & Cutaway Cube Vans, Commercial Box Trucks and Panel vans, We carry all makes and models from 1 year old vans up to 10 years old. Our cube vans and trucks come in all sizes from 12' up to 26'. Our cargo vans come in different lengths, regular and extended, and 3 different heights, low medium and high roof.
