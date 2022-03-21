$24,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-877-385-8821
2016 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
Location
Autotron Automotive
5298 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T3
1-877-385-8821
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8870774
- Stock #: 161162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 161162
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
IF YOU ARE IN A NEED OF A VAN YOU CAME TO THE RIGHT PLACE!!! WE ARE WELL ESTABLISHED AND
ONE OF THE MOST REPUTABLE COMMERCIAL DEALERSHIPS IN THE GTA. SELLING ONLY TOP QUALITY
COMMERCIAL VEHICLES FOR OVER THREE DECADES. COME ON IN FOR A TEST DRIVE, SOME GREAT
ESPRESSO AND TOP NOTCH CUSTOMER SERVICE.
ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 6 MONTHS POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED.
MANY UPGRADES AND ACCESSORIES AVAILABLE TO INSTALL AS WELL! GREAT FINANCING AND
LEASING RATES AVAILABLE PLUS EXTENDED WARRANTIES AND RUST PROTECTION!!!
We are located at 5298 Hwy 7 West. Major intersection Hwy 7 and Kipling Ave in Woodbridge with
very easy access from Hwy 400, 401, 407 and 427.
Contact us toll free at 1-877-385-8821 or through our website https://www.autotron.ca/
We carry a very large selection of high quality Work vans, Cargo & Cutaway Cube Vans, Commercial
Box Trucks and Panel vans, We carry all makes and models from 1 year old vans up to 10 years old.
Our cube vans and trucks come in all sizes from 12' up to 26'. Our cargo vans come in different
lengths, regular and extended, and 3 different heights, low medium and high roof. If you are in a need
of a van you came to the right place! We will go into action for you so you can go back to doing
business.
HST and licensing not included in price.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.