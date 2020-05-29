Menu
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Number 7 Honda

905-851-2258

2016 Honda CR-V

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L| Leather| All-Wheel Drive| Sunroof|

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L| Leather| All-Wheel Drive| Sunroof|

Location

Number 7 Honda

5555 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T5

905-851-2258

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  44,497KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5039439
  Stock #: 20-733A
  VIN: 2HKRM4H74GH113774
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Clean Carfax Report, One Owner Vehicle. This vehicle has been beautifully reconditioned inside/out, mechanically inspected by our certified Honda technicians and is ready for it's new owner. Number 7 Honda invites you to come take this one for a spin! Located in the Number 7 Auto Mall, we are proud to serve the GTA (Greater Toronto Area), including Brampton, Mississauga, North York, Newmarket, Scarborough, Woodbridge and Markham. We have great pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. Our finance and lease professionals can help you find either classic monthly finance solutions or more modern Bi-weekly payment options that save you money.

Number 7 Honda

Number 7 Honda

5555 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T5

